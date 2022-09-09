Seed Junky Genetics has taken the mysterious London Pound Cake and crossed it with something quite special. London Pound Cake was crossed using Sunset Sherbet and an unknown indica cultivar which lends heavy grape, berries and gas aromas. Add Kush Mints #11 to the mix and experience the unique flavour profile as your taste buds are alerted to sweet, floral, berry and diesel notes. Taking lineage from two of the biggest breeders in the industry, Cookies and Seed Junky Genetics, this indica dominant hybrid offers a deep, potent experience.