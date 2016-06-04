This strain really packs the punch and is a top dog amongst indica strains. Her rich and creamy flavor mixed with lovely berry notes work together perfectly and produces a flavor and aroma like no other. It’s one of those flavor you just have to try if you love marijuana.



Her flavor isn’t the only thing to love, she is a go-to for medical patients, and tackles pain, cramps and muscle spasms with ease. She’s definitely a hard hitter and will leave your body wrapped in a blanket of lush warm comfort, making her a great strain to use for night and before bed.