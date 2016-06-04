About this product
Her flavor isn’t the only thing to love, she is a go-to for medical patients, and tackles pain, cramps and muscle spasms with ease. She’s definitely a hard hitter and will leave your body wrapped in a blanket of lush warm comfort, making her a great strain to use for night and before bed.
About this strain
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
Blue Cheese effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with