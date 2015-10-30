About this product
We be amiss if we would not talk about the flavor first because it’s safe to say that Bubblelicious is one of the most well-known and sought out strains for her unique flavor. Upon toking, authentic bubblegum and citrus notes latch onto your tongue taking you back your childhood in all its nostalgic glory. You’ll be right back on the playground feeling like a kid again.
Her real strength is her ratio of THC to CBD. Her CBD levels outperform her THC’s by just the perfect amount, and this makes her a great blend for both recreational and medical use. We recommend her to those that want to use marijuana to help with their anxiety, depression and pain but also want to get high for fun and feel euphoric, creative and uplifted.
About this strain
Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.
Bubblicious effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with