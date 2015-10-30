Our Bubblelicious is one of our most well-known strains, and one of the few that captures the original Bubble Gum in all it’s sticky-sweet, gooey goodness.



We be amiss if we would not talk about the flavor first because it’s safe to say that Bubblelicious is one of the most well-known and sought out strains for her unique flavor. Upon toking, authentic bubblegum and citrus notes latch onto your tongue taking you back your childhood in all its nostalgic glory. You’ll be right back on the playground feeling like a kid again.



Her real strength is her ratio of THC to CBD. Her CBD levels outperform her THC’s by just the perfect amount, and this makes her a great blend for both recreational and medical use. We recommend her to those that want to use marijuana to help with their anxiety, depression and pain but also want to get high for fun and feel euphoric, creative and uplifted.