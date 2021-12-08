It’s hard to imagine anything as tasty and amazing as a real GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) with these high THC levels.



Her pungent blend of sweetness and earthy notes are delicious of course, but the real reason she’s the winner of an ungodly amount of Cannabis Cup awards lies in her high. She known for her positive side effects and sends you off on a rocket ship of euphoria. It’s a relaxing full-body high that does not prevent movement or couch-locks you. Which is also why she has gained a lot of fame within the medical marijuana scene. Patients needing a strong dose make look to Girl Scout Cookie marijuana seeds for chronic pain and nausea. You’re also probably going to want to have some actual cookies laying around too, cause munchies are common with her. Don’t forget your glass of milk, incase you get a serious dry mouth.



Girl Scout Cookies marijuana seeds are the indica dominant result of breeding OG Kush with Durban Poison. Thanks to her Indica genetics, the Girl Scout Cookie remains a relatively small plant. However, this does not affect her potential yield, as she can give a generous 400-500 g/m² after 7 to 9 weeks of flowering. he shows her true beauty during flowering time, as her phenotypes are absolutely stunning. It is as visually pleasing as they say, here phenotypes can decorate the colas with tinted purple leaves and orange hairs.



It’s perfect that this popular strain shares a name with some of the most universally loved cookies as it’s basically impossible to find anyone that doesn’t love this strain. Her reputation grew far too large to stay at the west coast of Northern California. Like the cookies, Girl Scout Cookie seeds sells out fast.