About this product
Her pungent blend of sweetness and earthy notes are delicious of course, but the real reason she’s the winner of an ungodly amount of Cannabis Cup awards lies in her high. She known for her positive side effects and sends you off on a rocket ship of euphoria. It’s a relaxing full-body high that does not prevent movement or couch-locks you. Which is also why she has gained a lot of fame within the medical marijuana scene. Patients needing a strong dose make look to Girl Scout Cookie marijuana seeds for chronic pain and nausea. You’re also probably going to want to have some actual cookies laying around too, cause munchies are common with her. Don’t forget your glass of milk, incase you get a serious dry mouth.
Girl Scout Cookies marijuana seeds are the indica dominant result of breeding OG Kush with Durban Poison. Thanks to her Indica genetics, the Girl Scout Cookie remains a relatively small plant. However, this does not affect her potential yield, as she can give a generous 400-500 g/m² after 7 to 9 weeks of flowering. he shows her true beauty during flowering time, as her phenotypes are absolutely stunning. It is as visually pleasing as they say, here phenotypes can decorate the colas with tinted purple leaves and orange hairs.
It’s perfect that this popular strain shares a name with some of the most universally loved cookies as it’s basically impossible to find anyone that doesn’t love this strain. Her reputation grew far too large to stay at the west coast of Northern California. Like the cookies, Girl Scout Cookie seeds sells out fast.
About this strain
GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).
