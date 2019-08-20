About this product
She likes playing middle of the road in a lot of aspects and it’s in the best possible ways. This master kush feminized has won many cannabis cup for the indica seed lines and is easy to grow. Besides her incredibly balanced flavors, she grows about medium in height compact plants truly for the indica lovers and gives users a classic high. One thing she’s not middle of the road with is her yield. She can get rather bushy during late veg and early flowering, and packs on a lot of weight close to harvest, so be careful to not harvest too soon.
She starts you off with a nice energetic buzz and when the time is right, her indica-dominant nature will take over and helps lull you into a wonderfully soothing sleep. Her balanced hybrid high contributes to a perfect genetic mix between her Hindu Kush and Skunk #1 parents.
About this strain
Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.
Master Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
