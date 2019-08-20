Master Kush is a vintage Amsterdam marijuana strain thru-and-thru. With a classic dank and earthy citrus blend, and full-body relaxation that doesn’t make you feel overly intoxicated, Master Kush proudly honors the country hailed as the marijuana capital of the world.



Master Kush likes playing middle of the road in a lot of aspects and it’s in the best possible ways. Besides her incredibly balanced flavors, she grows about medium in height and gives users a classic high. One thing she’s not middle of the road with is her yield. She can get rather bushy during late veg and early flowering, and packs on a lot of weight close to harvest, so be careful to not harvest too soon.



Master Kush starts you off with a nice energetic buzz and when the time is right, her indica-dominant nature will take over and helps lull you into a wonderfully soothing sleep. Her balance hybrid high can be contributed to a perfect genetic mix between her Hindu Kush and Skunk #1 parents.