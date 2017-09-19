About this product
She’s that strain that will require a little extra, Being a strain that is combined from an original Skunk #1 and Afghani family. You will want to be careful not to get too crazy and smoke too much because she can knock you down fast.
Due to the indica dominant traits it has been nominated multiple times for the indica cannabis cup. What is nice however, many report that you can smoke her in the morning if you carefully dose. Many said they like taking her for their nausea that can be caused by a number of issues. You’ll also want to be careful not to turn yourself into a skunk, because her pungent skunk aroma is intense in the best way possible.
About this strain
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
