About this product
White Widow cannabis seeds are easy to grow and finish flowering within 8 to 10 weeks, requiring little maintenance. Her south indian indica genetics make her a durable strain. She is the perfect plant for beginners and first-time growers. Such traits also make great strain a great option for Sea and Screen of Green operations. She’s a great strain, small plant, with huge yield. When growing indoors she can yield 450 - 550 g/m² in SOG.
White Widow’s typical high opens you up to the universe and creates a zest for life. Our medical growers have reported using it when suffering from anxiety and as pain relief.
But honestly she’s a legend for a reason: she’s easy to grow and durable, has a very manageable stretch making for an average height, and has a nice yield despite her quick flowering period. She’s a great strain every grower should grow at least once, and you’ll love bragging about it!
About this strain
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
White Widow effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with