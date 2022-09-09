About this product
Our broad-spectrum, potent CBD Vape cartridge is a unique formulation created using winterized CO2 extract to increase the quality and flavour of the cannabis concentrate while preserving the profile of the plant. We created a flavour profile of the highly sought-after sativa cultivar, Sour Tangie, and crossed it with a high-CBD cultivar; Cannatonic. Our CBD formulation is dominant in nerolidol, limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool with other minor terpenes found naturally in the cannabis extract and individually sourced to create this robust sour, citrusy flavour. Our CBD formulation is designed to ensure the naturally occurring CBD crystallization is limited while still maintaining a high-potency CBD product. This stabilization is done using only naturally derived terpenes and includes no fillers or carrier oils. CBD Sour Tangie x Cannatonic.

Northbound is a mindset. It’s where we dive into adventure and discover more about ourselves through journeys, experiences, and the stories that come with it. It’s a mindset to never chase the destination, but to enjoy the moments, the people, and the stories. To enjoy the trip. We recognize that the cannabis experience is a subjective one which is why at Northbound, there is something for every journey.
Formulated by a team of seasoned cannabis experts and scientists, our products are created in Barrie, Ontario at the MediPharm Labs GMP (Goods Manufacturing Process) certified facility. This means we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure all of our products are made with the utmost amount of care and consistency, creating a quality experience every time. Our innovative products focus on creating sought-after cultivar crossovers to create a unique, all-natural vape experience. Made from quality cannabis extract, hand-selected terpenes, and with absolutely no fillers or additives.
