Nugz Fresh Frozen Hash Rosin (FFHR) is derived from our single source indoor-grown genetics, frozen at harvest to preserve the flowers’ natural terpene profile, flavours and aromas. Our FFHR is made by sieving frozen premium grade cannabis flower through 159 µm to 45 µm wash bags in ice water to produce a bubble hash that is then gently heated and pressed into a honey-like rosin. Nugz FFHR is offered in rotating single-source genetics drawn from our rare genetics library. Best stored in the fridge and brought to room temperature 10 minutes before use.