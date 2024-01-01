Mango Haze is a sativa dominant strain created as a three-way cross between the insanely popular Northern Lights X Skunk X Haze strains. These buds have a delicious aroma of sweet mango and a taste of sweet tropical fruit, with a hint of earthy haze upon exhale that sweetens pleasantly.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains and accessible pricing. Because you're your best self on vacation.