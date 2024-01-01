Amnesia Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid (80% sativa/20% indica) that is a descendant of a Jamaican sativa, a Laotian sativa, and the indica dominant Afghan Hawaiian strain. Amnesia Haze has a fresh, fruity hash-like taste and a sweet, earthy smell with hints of spicy pepper.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains and accessible pricing. Because you're your best self on vacation.