Bluefin Tuna is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that is created by crossing G-13 and OG Kush. With a terpene profile including myrcene, limonene and terpinolene, it has an immediately pungent flavour that is a blend of skunk and gassy tastes. Bluefin Tuna is an incredibly popular legacy strain that hits exceptionally hard.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains and accessible pricing. Because you're your best self on vacation.