El Jefe Pink is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through a three-way cross of the heavy-hitting Face Off OG, SFV OG and Pink Kush strains. With parents like these, you know El Jefe isn't going to take it easy on you.
This bud has a dominating flavour of sweet citrus and kush. The aroma is of sweet lemon and pine, with a fragrant floral overtone that's almost candy-like.
OHJA
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains. Because you're your best self on vacation.