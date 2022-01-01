El Jefe Pink is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through a three-way cross of the heavy-hitting Face Off OG, SFV OG and Pink Kush strains. With parents like these, you know El Jefe isn't going to take it easy on you.



This bud has a dominating flavour of sweet citrus and kush. The aroma is of sweet lemon and pine, with a fragrant floral overtone that's almost candy-like.