Frost Berry OG is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing Blackberry X OG Kush. Named for its icy flavour and appearance, this strain gets its berry-like scent and flavour from its Kush heritage. Frost Berry OG provides aromas of sweet, fruity berries and pungent herbs with a touch of spice. The flavour is on the fruitier side of things, sugary berries mixed with rich florals.
10x0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains and accessible pricing. Because you're your best self on vacation.