About this product
Lemon Mintz is a rare sativa dominant strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through crossing the delicious Skittles X Kush Mints strains. This bud combines the sweet and fruity flavours of skittles with punches of sour citrus and heavy mint. The aroma is very similar, with a spicy menthol overtone that's accented by peppery herbs and fresh citrus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OHJA
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains. Because you're your best self on vacation.