Lime MJTO is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through crossing the classic Limegerian X Orange Blossom strains. Lime MJTO tastes remarkably like an actual mojito, with a blend of sour citrus and sweet lemon and lime dancing across your tongue with each inhale. The aroma is very earthy and sour with a rich lemon lime overtone accented by rich chocolate and herbs as the nugs are burned.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains and accessible pricing. Because you're your best self on vacation.