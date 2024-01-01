Space Cookies is a well-balanced hybrid strain that was developed during a breeding program using Girl Scout Cookies X Afghan genetics. Space Cookies completely avoids the tastes typically associated with its parents. Instead of a kushy/doughy flavour profile that is typical of GSC and Afghani strains, Space Cookies gives off a lot of pine and sweetness with a hint of spice.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains and accessible pricing. Because you're your best self on vacation.