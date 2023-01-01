Truffle Breath is a true Hybrid Sativa, producing effects of both indica and sativa strains. This strain has an incredible lineage that is created through crossing Peanut Butter Breath x Gorilla Butter. This bud has a skunky, caramel gassy flavor with an earthy and pungent aroma to match.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains and accessible pricing. Because you're your best self on vacation.