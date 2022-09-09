Olli’s mission is to be a trusted leader in premium cannabis infused goods; offering specialty fruit chews, baked goods, and confectioneries to consumers. Expanding into the baked goods segment, Olli is proud to introduce the Meyer Lemon Poppyseed Cake; a pleasant addition to the current Olli signature Chocolate Brownie. This moist cake mingles together the refreshing flavour of Meyer lemon with eye-catching poppyseeds, creating an unmatched flavour profile. Each package contains two premium, nut-free cakes crafted with high quality ingredients and an even balance of THC to CBD. Through the use of small batch production, validated processes, and meticulous care, Olli’s edibles are produced locally in Toronto to the highest of standards. Each cake is guaranteed to contain uniform and consistent dosing of CO2 extracted distillate.