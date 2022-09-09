Made with real butter, natural cane sugar, and 100% pure raspberry powder for a delicious, gourmet, chef-inspired cannabis experience.



Each package contains two vibrant red, raspberry and cheesecake flavoured cookies. Each cookie contains a balanced dose of 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. Every cookie is made with real butter, natural cane sugar, and 100% pure raspberry powder for a delicious, gourmet, chef-inspired cannabis experience. Two cookies are placed on a tray to maintain quality and integrity, as well as flow-wrapped for freshness.