Soft and chewy, small batch, bite-sized brownies with a decadent chocolate flavour. Nut-free.



Total THC 10 mg Total CBD 5 mg

Olli’s Chocolate Brownie is the perfect blend between culinary and cannabis. Each package contains two small batch, nut-free brownies made for sharing. Each brownie contains 5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD, uses thoughtful ingredients and provides a chewy, soft and decadent chocolate flavour curated by Olli’s Michelin-starred trained Executive Chef.