Another soothing indica-dominant cartridge, Watermelon is effective for those who are feeling stressed out by life and unable to relax. This strain has antidepressant effects, and will leave you feeling happy while still in full mental control.



If you suffer from both pain and inflammation, then the analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of this cartridge work in tandem to bring you relief. The sweet and tropical notes of Watermelon are great if you like your vape juice to have a fruity punch.

