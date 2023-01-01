OMG presents, Devil Driver Pre-roll. Micro grown in soil by F1NE Cannabis out of St. Catherines, Ontario. Owned and operated by a power couple; Josh and Eleanor. This indica-dominant hybrid is a special cross between Sundae Driver x Melonade. The plant produces potent buds with a strong sweet fruity smell. It boasts a bold sweet candy grape, berry, melon flavour. Milled from whole fresh buds. Elite clones, hang-dried, slow cold cured, hand-trimmed and hand-packaged, the way its always been. Never irradiated, nitrogen filled & contains a moisture pack to maintain freshness.
