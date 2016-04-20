About this product
About this strain
Banana Candy effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
26% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!