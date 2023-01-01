About this product
Cali Orange S1 4x x AVL
Gobs of gooey citrus resin ooze from this rock solid and prolific flower producer. One of our in-house favorites for not only its powerful and exotic citrus zing, but also for how loaded its branches become. Shorter in stature than some of our other varieties but a fantastic option for indoor producers or those limited on space. As a triploid we see significantly more crystal formation - and its chances of producing seed are far lower than its diploid counterpart. Easy to trim - and even harder to throw out the frost covered leaves that come off of it.
Triploid
F1 Hybrid
Early Finishing Photoperiod
Feminized Seeds
Flowering Time: 8-9 Weeks
Maturity: Late September to Early October Outdoors
Yield: High
THC Content: Moderate
About this strain
About this brand
Oregon CBD / GTR Seeds
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into growers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning cannabis seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in THC, THCV, CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid THCV varieties (2023)
• First commercial triploid THC varieties (2023)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.
