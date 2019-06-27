About this product
About this strain
Elektra effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
34% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
