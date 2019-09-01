About this product
About this strain
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
