About this product
About this strain
Sour Space Candy effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
18% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!