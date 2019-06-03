Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into growers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning cannabis seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year.



In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.



INDUSTRY FIRSTS

• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)

• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)

• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)

• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)

• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)

• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)

• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)

• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)

• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)

• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)

• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)

• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)



From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.

