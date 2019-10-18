About this product
Balanced Hybrid
Orange Sherbert was bred by crossing:
Orange Cream x Purple Urkle x Cherry Pie
This cultivar has an expected 24-28%THC range, and has a heavily dominant terpene Myrcene
Orange Sherbert gives consumers a relaxing, uplifted, and euphoric high that eases stress.
A great choice for games nights or binge watching your favorite show.
About this strain
Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.
Orange Sherbert effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
The Orgenics Cannabis' Micro-Facility is nearly fully automated using a PLC and a combination of smart devices to make decisions in real-time. This gives us absolute control over the growing environment and plant inputs.
Our commitment to consistency gives us consumers a preeminent cannabis experience time and time again. We are currently all in on one strain, allowing our entire focus to be on our version of the legendary strain Pineapple Express.