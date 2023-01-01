Hello, we are Orgenics Cannabis, a micro licensed producer based out of Macklin Saskatchewan. We have made it our mission to deliver premium quality cannabis; consistently.



The Orgenics Cannabis' Micro-Facility is nearly fully automated using a PLC and a combination of smart devices to make decisions in real-time. This gives us absolute control over the growing environment and plant inputs.



Our commitment to consistency gives us consumers a preeminent cannabis experience time and time again. We are currently all in on one strain of each class of cannabis, allowing our entire focus to be on our versions of Pineapple Express (Sativa), Orange Sherbert(Hybrid) & Sweet Tooth(Indica).

