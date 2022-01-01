About this product
In collaboration with Saskatchewan's own Mother Labs, Orgenics Cannabis proudly presents:
- VICE -
A well-balanced Hybrid with a very unique terpene profile. The nose on this specific cultivar is vanilla, pepper, cream, and spice.
Effects: Users can anticipate potent effects with this cultivar. VICE offers a very relaxing high that also includes a notable degree of focus. Pungent on the nose, cured to a smooth finish, burning to a nice white ash. In Orgenics Cannabis fashion - this lot is microbial-free and cultivated without the use of pesticides or foliar sprays. As always, each bud is hand manicured and packaged with a 62% humidity pack from bulk packaging to the final retail container.
Potency:
24.9 % THC
29.2 % Total Cannabinoids
2.6 % Total Terpene Content
Pre-dominant Terpenes include:
D-Limonene
Caryophyllene
Beta-Pinene
Linalool
alpha-pinene
About this brand
Orgenics Cannabis
Hello, we are Orgenics Cannabis - a family owned craft (micro) licensed producer based out of Macklin Saskatchewan. We have made it our mission to deliver premium quality cannabis; consistently.
The Orgenics Cannabis' Micro-Facility is nearly fully automated using a PLC and a combination of smart devices to make decisions in real-time. This gives us absolute control over the growing environment and plant inputs.
Our commitment to consistency gives us consumers a preeminent cannabis experience time and time again. We are currently all in on one strain, allowing our entire focus to be on our version of the legendary strain Pineapple Express.
