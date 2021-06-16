Loading…
Logo for the brand Original Stash

Original Stash

OS.KLIK Durban

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses.

Features

1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.”
2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary
3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger

How to KLIK

1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise
2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip
3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!