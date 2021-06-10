Original Stash
About this product
Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses.
Features
1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.”
2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary
3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger
How to KLIK
1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise
2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip
3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device
Jack Herer effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,355 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
