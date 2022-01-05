About this product
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Durban Poison effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis.
Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
OS.FLOWER
Pure and simple weed blend in are sealable, odour-proof, and child-resistant pouch.
OS.RESERVE
The same quality you’ve grown to know from Original Stash, now with higher potency. Still high quality, still sold for a lot less than you’d expect.
OS.HASH (DRY SIFT)
Individual trichome heads from slow-cured quality cannabis have been gently extracted and pressed to deliver a strong and familiar aroma with the potency and flavour you know.
OS.KLIK
An easy-to-use applicator pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. OS.KLIK offers clean, precise dose control by using its twist-to-dispense feature that ensures approximately 25mg of distillate is dispensed with each audible “click”.
OS Joints
A convenient 12-pack of pre-rolls filled with a rotating selection of high quality, single-strain flower.