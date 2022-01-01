OS.ONE Joints Durban Poison is a convenient 12 pack of pre-rolls from Original Stash. Each joint is generously packed with 0.6g of quality whole bud - no trim or shake.



Every OS.ONE product features a single sought-after strain, sun-grown with care in our hybrid greenhouse. Durban Poison is a famed landrace cultivar, said to date back centuries to the modern-day port city of Durban. Brought to and refined by breeders in North America, this sativa-dominant strain has high THC potential and fat buds with frosty trichomes all over and is accompanied by dark, luscious aromas of licorice and subtle piney notes.

Durban Poison is a famed landrace cultivar, said to date back centuries to the modern-day port city of Durban. Brought to and refined by breeders in North America, this sativa-dominant strain has high THC potential and fat buds with frosty trichomes all over and is accompanied by dark, luscious aromas of licorice and subtle piney notes.