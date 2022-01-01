About this product
OS.ONE Joints Powdered Donuts is a convenient 12 pack of pre-rolls from Original Stash. Each joint is generously packed with 0.6g of quality whole bud - no trim or shake.
Every OS.ONE product features a single sought-after strain, grown with care. Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid with some very sweet lineage. Its parents Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato sharing traits from some famed cultivars that came before it, including OG Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, California Orange and East Coast Sour Diesel. This cultivar will powder your doughnut with wonderful aromas of gassy citrus and fruity pastry.
About this brand
Original Stash
Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is a blend of high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect.
Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis.
Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
OS.FLOWER
Pure and simple weed blend in are sealable, odour-proof, and child-resistant pouch.
OS.RESERVE
The same quality you’ve grown to know from Original Stash, now with higher potency. Still high quality, still sold for a lot less than you’d expect.
OS.HASH (DRY SIFT)
Individual trichome heads from slow-cured quality cannabis have been gently extracted and pressed to deliver a strong and familiar aroma with the potency and flavour you know.
OS.KLIK
An easy-to-use applicator pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. OS.KLIK offers clean, precise dose control by using its twist-to-dispense feature that ensures approximately 25mg of distillate is dispensed with each audible “click”.
OS Joints
A convenient 12-pack of pre-rolls filled with a rotating selection of high quality, single-strain flower.
