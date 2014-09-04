About this product
The universal 510 vape cartridge is breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child-resistant format. Its ceramic heating element is engineered in a highly controlled environment to precisely atomize liquid. Lasts for approximately 100 uses. "
About this strain
Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked.
About this brand
Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis.
Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
OS.FLOWER
Pure and simple weed blend in are sealable, odour-proof, and child-resistant pouch.
OS.RESERVE
The same quality you’ve grown to know from Original Stash, now with higher potency. Still high quality, still sold for a lot less than you’d expect.
OS.HASH (DRY SIFT)
Individual trichome heads from slow-cured quality cannabis have been gently extracted and pressed to deliver a strong and familiar aroma with the potency and flavour you know.
OS.KLIK
An easy-to-use applicator pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. OS.KLIK offers clean, precise dose control by using its twist-to-dispense feature that ensures approximately 25mg of distillate is dispensed with each audible “click”.
OS Joints
A convenient 12-pack of pre-rolls filled with a rotating selection of high quality, single-strain flower.