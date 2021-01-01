Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Original Stash

Original Stash

OS.HASH10

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Authentic and uncomplicated, OS.HASH Hybrid is a rich brown resinous hash with a firm but pliable feel. Produced from a single hybrid strain and clocking in at a very mild THC potency potential, OS.HASH Hybrid is made using dry ice sift trichome extraction and packaged in a 2-gram format in a resealable, odor-proof and child-resistant pouch. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!