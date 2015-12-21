Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Original Stash

Original Stash

OS.KLIK Tangerine Dream

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses.

Features

1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.”
2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary
3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger

How to KLIK

1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise
2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip
3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device

Tangerine Dream effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
741 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!