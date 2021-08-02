About this product

Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses.



Features



1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.”

2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary

3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger



How to KLIK



1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise

2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip

3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device