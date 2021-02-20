The baron of bliss. The prince of pep. The sultan of swag. Lemon Royale holds many titles, but with THC above 20% this citrusy sativa will forever reign supreme. Bursting with fruity lemon-lime and diesel flavour and aromas, this strain is adorned from head to toe in crystals. All hail the king of zest! Get your hands on 10 x .5g pre-rolls packed in a resealable pop top box with an air-tight freshness seal and humidity pack included. Each pre-roll uses whole milled flower and no shake for a smoother burn. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.