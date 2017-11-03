About this product

Platinum Cookies are nothing like your sorta weird relative’s cookie recipe. Sure, it’s a sativa that’s a whole lot of sweet and a little bit spicy, with just a hint of berry. Yes, it’s smoke is rich and silky smooth (you’d expect that from a recipe handed down from OG Kush and Durban Poison). Platinum Cookies aren’t soft and chewy, but they are sure to steal the show at your next picnic. Each pre-roll uses whole milled flower and no shake for a smoother burn. Ready to share, find 10 x .5g pre-rolls packed in a resealable pop top box with an air-tight freshness seal and humidity pack included. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.