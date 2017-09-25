About this product

Scamp! Scallywag! Rapscallion! Raskal is a troublemaker, no doubt. With a capital T. But the thing about troublemakers is that sometimes you sorta want one hanging around. Just in case. And if that trouble comes in the form of a sativa-hybrid with a fresh lemon flavour, so be it. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.