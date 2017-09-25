Palmetto Cannabis
Scamp! Scallywag! Rapscallion! Raskal is a troublemaker, no doubt. With a capital T. But the thing about troublemakers is that sometimes you sorta want one hanging around. Just in case. And if that trouble comes in the form of a sativa-hybrid with a fresh lemon flavour, so be it. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
Raskal OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
