There’s probably some kind of mysterious, metaphysical reason why the vape mists of Romulan are so magical. We’ll leave it to you and your couch to figure out. All we know for sure is that this Romulan 1 gram vape cart offers THC levels as high as 84%. We’ve used a full spectrum extraction on this powerful indica with no filler, additives or artificial flavour. Just natural notes of pepper, herbs, and a touch of pine. We only use CCELL glass vape cartridges filled with pure full spectrum cannabis juice. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.
Romulan effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
634 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
