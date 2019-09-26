About this product

What if we told you that inside your mind is an entire galaxy waiting to be explored? And that you can explore that galaxy from deep within the comfort of your very own couch? Romulan is an indica strain with very potent THC levels (as high as 26%) and a slight pine needle scent. You, Romulan, and everything you know. It’s all in your mind...or is it? Palmetto is cannabis for people who like cannabis, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go. Palmetto Romulan pre-rolls are available in packs of 10 0.5 gram joints.

