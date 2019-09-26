About this product
What if we told you that inside your mind is an entire galaxy waiting to be explored? And that you can explore that galaxy from deep within the comfort of your very own couch? Romulan is an indica strain with very potent THC levels (as high as 26%) and a slight pine needle scent. You, Romulan, and everything you know. It’s all in your mind...or is it? Palmetto is cannabis for people who like cannabis, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go. Palmetto Romulan pre-rolls are available in packs of 10 0.5 gram joints.
Romulan effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
634 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
