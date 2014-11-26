Palmetto Cannabis
About this product
Ever stood in a glacier-fed waterfall, not so much chilled as shattered by the cold? Shishka is a bit like that, but for the soul. In a good way, you know? Trust us. It's an indica-hybrid that tastes like lemon and berry, which is always nice and probably easier to appreciate than the waterfall thing. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
Shishkaberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
255 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
