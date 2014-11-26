About this product

Ever stood in a glacier-fed waterfall, not so much chilled as shattered by the cold? Shishka is a bit like that, but for the soul. In a good way, you know? Trust us. It's an indica-hybrid that tastes like lemon and berry, which is always nice and probably easier to appreciate than the waterfall thing. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.