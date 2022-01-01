Is there anything better than strolling down a beach, sand sifting between your toes, sipping something fruity out of a coconut, and scratching your back on a random palm tree you happen to pass by? Palmetto Tropicanna Gold is the super juicy, super fruity sativa that gives you a one way ticket to that sunshine found within. Find THC cruising right above 20% once you’re there, and a seriously golden experience no matter where you actually end up. Get your hands on 10 x .5g pre-rolls packed in a resealable pop top box with an air-tight freshness seal and humidity pack included. Each pre-roll uses whole milled flower, no shake and rolled in slow burning paper for a smoother burn. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.