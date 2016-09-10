About this product
Outdoor growers will reap the rewards that come from extensive sunshine, with the Allkush growing to heights of 2m and more. Allkush produces large and dense buds that are crystal coated, reflecting the plant’s ‘best hash’ heritage. This variety is more recommended for growers in southern regions, such as Spain, Italy, southern United States and parts of South America.
This strain has won awards at the High Life and Argentina Cannabis Cups due to a powerful sweet flavor, an effect that is long lasting and dynamic and the superb hash making qualities of the plant. It has been recognized for its medical qualities, and has been recommended by various medical users as being a good treatment for medical conditions ranging from cancer effects to depression, anxiety and sleep disorders.
80% Indica // 20% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Allkush, 2nd prize winner at the 2005 Highlife Cannabis Cup, is a hashy Kush blend bred by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This resinous flower hails from the “Hippie Trail” that winds through Pakistan and Afghanistan, creating a 75/25 indica-dominant strain that soothes without binding the consumer to the couch. With traditional uplifting cerebral elements and a pleasant sedation on the body, Allkush shines on patients seeking relief from sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.