A sturdy plant, with buds that grow around her single cola and a tidy growth pattern, Auto Whiteberry displays the distinctive colors of the original. The buds come in dense, resin-coated chunks that are glowing with trichomes. This autoflower strain is a good option for either inside or outside grows.
For the indoor cultivator its size makes it a handy friend, especially in size restricted grow spaces. These plants reach a height of approximately 75cm, and while the yield may not be as high as some varieties, the quality of the product makes it the choice of the connoisseur looking for a more exotic experience. An estimated 63 days between planting the seed and harvest is a pretty good enticement for growers too.
Auto Whiteberry is equally well suited to outdoor cultivation, especially in gardens and greenhouses where camouflage is the name of the game. As an outside auto there are few plants that will perform so well and so quickly (65 days).
80% Indica // 20% Sativa
THC level: 15-19%
CBD level: < 0.1%
White Berry, also known as "White Raspberry," is a versatile indica marijuana strain that produces calming effects while giving users an extra pep in their step. When White Berry is consumed in higher quantities, the typical result is a sativa head high effect with an indica-style body high. Those who smoke White Berry also say it makes them feel creative happy. White Berry is made by crossing Blueberry with White Widow.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.